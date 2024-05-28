CERT-In issues alert for high severity vulnerability in Google Chrome  

India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a warning for a high severity vulnerability reported in Google Chrome for desktops. The vulnerability reportedly impacts both Windows and Mac users and can be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on targeted systems.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability in Chrome exists due to a type confusion flaw which can be exploited by attackers by sending specially crafted requests to the targeted systems. A “type confusion” vulnerability occurs when a a program allocated a piece of memory to hold a certain type of data but mistakenly interprets the data as a different type. This can lead to system crashes, data corruption, as well as arbitrary code execution, leaving the device vulnerable to attacks.

The vulnerability was being actively exploited in the wild and Google has released an update to address the security bug.

“The stable channel update 125.0.6422.112/.113 for Windows, Mac and 125.0.6422.112 for Linux which will roll out over the coming days/weeks”, Google shared in a blog post.

While Google installs important security updates automatically which come into effect after relaunching the browser. However, users can manually install updates by checking the settings menu.

This is the eighth actively exploited vulnerability Google has fixed in Chrome since the beginning of the year.