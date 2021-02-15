Cellular IoT module shipment to more than double by 2024, report says

15 February 2021 18:59 IST

The commercial deployment of NB-IoT by the country’s major telecom operators, such as Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL, will help usher growth in cellular module shipments in India.

Cellular IoT module shipments across the globe may cross 780 million units in 2024, with India expected to see the highest growth in shipment, according to research firm Counterpoint. The firm estimates IoT module shipment to grow by 177%, from 282 million units in 2019.

IoT modules are small devices embedded in objects or machines to connect them with a wireless network.

"The pandemic has accelerated the pace of IoT adoption, with organisations prioritising it as a path towards digitalisation," Counterpoint said.

It expects Narrow Band-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) to lead the cellular IoT module shipments by 2024, followed by 4G and 5G. NB-IoT is a low power technology that enables a wide range of new IoT devices and services. NB-IoT improves the power consumption and spectrum efficiency of user devices.

Talking about regional dynamics, Counterpoint see India's growth to be driven by large scale roll out of NB-IoT and 4G/5G deployments in the next 5 years.

"The commercial deployment of NB-IoT by the country’s major telecom operators, such as Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL, will help usher growth in cellular module shipments in India," said Jan Stryjak, Associate Director, Counterpoint.

5G module shipments are expected to pick up in developed countries like the US, Japan and South Korea, while the Middle East and Africa, Russia, India and other Asian countries will be driven by lower-cost LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies, Jan said.