Celine Dion says use of her Titanic song at Trump rally was unauthorised

Canadian singer Celine Dion said on Saturday that use of her "Titanic" movie theme song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Montana rally of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump the previous night was not authorised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song and its video clip were played at the former U.S. president's rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday on the big screen near the stage.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," the singer's social media account said, adding: "And really, that song?"

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Dion, a five-time Grammy winner, is best-known for that song. She had reportedly refused to perform at Trump's January 2017 inauguration when the former president took office after winning the 2016 election.

Trump held the rally on Friday to support a Republican candidate for Senate. In it, he attacked Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in personal terms while criticising her for not doing interviews or holding major press conferences since she took over after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.