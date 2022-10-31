C.E.C. Kumar wants social media platforms to play a proactive role in flagging fake news

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressing a news conference. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A proactive approach by social media platforms to counter fake news will facilitate credible electoral outcomes that will help preserve "freedoms", Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

Addressing an international conference of election management bodies here, Mr. Kumar said social media platforms do proclaim that they have content display policies, but they also have the "algorithm power" in play, according to a statement issued by the Election Commission (EC).

"More early or deeper red flagging of fake news based on known modus operandi and genres is not an unfair expectation from the election management bodies," he underscored.

Mr. Kumar said, "such a proactive approach to counter fake news will facilitate credible electoral outcomes that will help preserve the 'freedoms' which the social media platforms require to thrive".

The C.E.C. said free, fair, inclusive, accessible, and inducement-free elections being a cornerstone of democratic polity are also a pre-condition to the peace and developmental dividends.

"These threshold concepts embody the understanding that sovereignty belongs to and flows from the people of a country," the statement said quoting him.

Addressing the conference, U.S. Charge d'Affaires Elizabeth Jones said the India-U.S. relationship is most consequential.

According to the statement, she said the partnership is growing stronger to address global challenges and cooperate to bring peace, security and prosperity across the world.

She emphasised that both India and the U.S. have significantly contributed in building up democratic institutions.

The E.C. has made critical achievements in fostering democratic principles while delving on challenges, Jones said.

"India's Election Commission is a testament to a well-run election management body overseeing electoral processes. The United States is gratified by your leadership and sharing your expertise with other democracies.

"Administration of Indian elections has set standards for democracies worldwide," she said in her address.

Ms. Jones also highlighted the various emerging challenges in the conduct of elections, including manipulation of the information environment, barriers to the participation of women and marginalised communities, narrowing civic spaces, and systemic corruption undermining electoral integrity.