CBI alerts States, U.T.s and Central agencies to malicious software threat

19 May 2020 19:21 IST

The banking trojan known as Cerberus takes advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and sends SMS to lure a user into downloading the link containing the malicious software

The Central Bureau of Investigation has sent alerts to all the States, Union Territories and the Central agencies on a malicious software threat that uses an update related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The alert related to banking Trojan and Cerberus has been sent on the basis of inputs received from the Interpol. It is primarily used to steal financial data, such as credit card numbers.

“This malicious software takes advantage of COVID-19 pandemic to impersonate and send SMS using the lure of COVID-19 related content to download the embedded malicious link. It deploys its malicious application usually spread via phishing campaigns to trick users into installing it on their smartphones,” said the agency.

The Trojan can also use overlay attacks to trick victims into providing personal information and can capture two-factor authentication details, according to the CBI.

Earlier this month, the Interpol launched an awareness campaign on cyberthreats during the COVID-19 outbreak, in coordination with the law enforcement agencies across the world.

Through the international network, it is providing basic cyberhygiene advice to ensure that individuals and businesses are equipped with the knowledge of how to protect their systems and data.