Technology

CBI issues alert to States on banking phishing software on basis of Interpol input: Officials

Representational image

Representational image   | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The banking trojan known as Cerberus takes advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and sends SMS to lure a user into downloading the link containing the malicious software

On an Interpol input, the CBI has alerted police forces of States and Union Territories, and central agencies about banking trojan Cerberus that lures smartphone users into downloading malicious links related to COVID-19 and then infects devices to do phishing activities, officials said on Tuesday.

The banking trojan known as Cerberus takes advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and sends SMS to lure a user into downloading the link containing the malicious software, they said.

Once deployed, the trojan application spreads, launching phishing attacks, to steal financial data such as credit card numbers.

In addition, it can use overlay attacks to trick victims into providing personal information and can capture two-factor authentication details, the agency has said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 8:23:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/cbi-issues-alert-to-states-on-banking-phishing-software-on-basis-of-interpol-input-officials/article31624989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY