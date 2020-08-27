Casual gaming spikes as lockdowns turned consumers to mobile gaming

Casual gaming saw a sharp rise this year as lockdowns due to the pandemic turned many smartphone non-gamers into gamers.
The average user in India increased mobile games they played each month by 35% at the peak month of the first half of 2020, compared to the average in 2019, according to data from App Annie.
Global downloads of casual games grew 45% in the first half this year compared with the same period in the previous year.
“Casual games have been instrumental in turning ‘non-gamers’ into ‘gamers’. With simple, intuitive gameplay and user experience, casual mobile games have the ability to engage the masses and help those stuck in lockdowns to stay entertained,” said Lexy Sydow, Sr. Market Insight Manager at App Annie.
A puzzle game Save the Girl was a top ranking game by growth in downloads during the first half of 2020.ROBLOX, Coin Master, Tricky Puzzles were the other popular games during this period.
Consumers spent more than $19 billion in the second quarter this year, the highest ever in a single quarter.
Easy access to consoles and computers at home, coupled with convenience and the range of game offering are making consumers play mobile games.
