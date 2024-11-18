Casio’s new ring watch to be available from December

Casio announced its ring watch on the brand’s 50th anniversary. Priced at around $128, the CRW-001-1JR Ring Watch will be available from December.

Despite being less than an inch in size, Casio has added a six-segment LCD screen which shows the hours, minutes and seconds. There is also a flashing light function that lights up at a set time. However, there’s no speaker to make an audible sound.

The ring also has three buttons to control added features including the date display or time zone and a stopwatch.

However, there are no monitoring features like sleep tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring or heart rate measurement.

The website describes the device as made of advanced metal injection molding technology and powdered metal to design the full metal ring-sized device. The back cover, case and ring are made into one piece with glass bonding technology for an airtight build.

The company also said the device is waterproof. The watch is powered by a single battery that lasts for about two years while being easily replaceable.