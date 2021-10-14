Carl Pei's Nothing raises $50 mln, partners with Qualcomm

14 October 2021 12:09 IST

The company launched its first device - a transparent earbud in August and sold more than 100,000 of those in the first two months.

Technology company Nothing, founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Wednesday said it has raised $50 million from strategic and private investors, and has partnered with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm.

A tie-up with Qualcomm, whose chips are present in a range of devices from cars to phones, would help Nothing to build future products.

"The successful launch of our first product, ear (1), proved that there is room for a new challenger brand to emerge and disrupt today's sea of sameness," CEO Pei said in a statement.

UK-based Nothing's backers include GV, Tony Fadell, designer of Apple Inc's iPod, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. It had raised $15 million in a Series A round led by GV, formerly GoogleVentures, in January.