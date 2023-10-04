Canva unveils Magic Studio generative AI tools for editing, photo and video generation

October 04, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

Canva on Wednesday unveiled a suite of generative AI tools for business users to make designs and complete graphic products.

The Magic Studio products will be available to Canva Pro and Canva for Teams users on an unlimited basis at a starting price of $14.99 per month. However, non-paying users will be able to access some of the products on a limited basis. These include 500 usages of Magic Edit every month per user, Magic Alt Text, Beat Sync, and Canva Assistant. There is also a middle tier that offers AI features with some limitations.

“When time is short and productivity cannot be compromised, Magic Studio can generate compelling content, fast-track first drafts, automate mundane tasks, design like an expert, massively accelerate the creation process, and much more,” the company said in a statement.

For example: Magic Switch, unveiled by Canva CEO and co-founder Melanie Perkins, is capable of turning English-language documents into reasonably accurate Hindi and Bengali-language versions within 30 or so seconds of loading. The feature supports 100 languages.

Canva’s Magic Studio offers some of the following products Magic Switch: A tool that will let users convert across formats, such as turning a presentation deck into a text document or turning a whiteboard session into a summarised post. Magic Media: This tool will help turn text into stylised photos or short videos. Magic Design: A tool to convert text prompts into media presentations or other completed designs. Brand Voice: Canva offered the AI-powered Magic Write for generating text, and this tool will be able to generate written results which match a brand’s tone and culture. Magic Morph: This tool transforms text and shapes into engaging styles, such as furry, glossy, bubbly, etc. for an artistic twist. Magic Grab: A tool to pull certain objects out of images and change their position, for multi-media editing. Magic Expand: Similar to Adobe Firefly’s generative AI capabilities, this feature can fill in images by adding to their backgrounds. AI Apps on Canva: The Canva Apps Marketplace will offer more AI apps from companies such as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Google, so that users will not have to leave Canva to access these third-party products.

Canva also announced Magic Alt Text for adding AI-generated captions to images, to be more inclusive of users such as those who rely on screen readers, or people with poor internet access.

At a virtual briefing, to a query from The Hindu on how the platform protects users from generative AI-powered creations that use data scraped from the web, Canva said its enterprise users would be legally protected through Canva Shield. This programme will monitor both submitted prompts and AI-generated results to ensure safety, said the company.

“Canva Shield includes indemnification for our enterprise customers at no extra cost; a robust collection of trust and safety features including automated content moderation, machine learning and reporting options; new privacy controls to opt-out of certain types of AI training and new controls for enterprises to determine which employees have access to our AI features,” said the company.

Canva did not address how it was approaching the lawsuits filed against OpenAI over its alleged use of copyrighted works to train its models. OpenAI’s DALL-E image generator product will be available as part of Canva’s ecosystem. Canva also did not respond to a question about whether or not AI-generated designs made on the platform would be watermarked in any way.

However, Canva pledged $200 million in content and AI royalties for the company’s creator community in the next three years. Furthermore, a programme will compensate people who let Canva use their content for training its AI models.

Canva said during the press conference that its annualised revenue was more than $1.7 billion and that it had been profitable for six years in a row. The company counted over 15 billion designs created through its platform, with over 270 made every second.

