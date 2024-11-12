Canva, on November 12, 2024, faced a temporary outage that impacted users worldwide. The graphic platform came back online after users reported difficulties in accessing saved projects, delays in completing tasks along with other disruptions.

Canva, acknowledge the disruptions in service on its page, and that company was working to restore functionality. The company acknowledged that the “504 Gateway Time-out,” disruption impacted business, marketers, and content creators.

The ‘504 Gateway Timeout’ error usually appeared when a server witnesses heavy loads or has to deal with unresponsive servers, indicating that the systems affiliated with Canva may have saturated or have been temporarily out of service.

The platform later posted an update notifying user of the temporary error which restricted access to the platform. The issue has appeared to have been resolved since.

The issue was also flagged by users on Downdetector website, which during the peak of the outage stated that about 83% of all complaints focused on website issues. While only 14% of users shared issues related to the mobile app.