Canon’s software can turn your Canon camera to a web camera

20 September 2020 12:43 IST

Using Canon’s software people can easily connect, setup, and start using their existing Canon cameras for thing like video chatting, web conferencing and live streaming.

Canon on Thursday announced the availability of the EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows. The free software allows compatible Canon cameras to double-up as web cameras.

Using Canon’s software people can easily connect, setup, and start using their existing Canon cameras for thing like video chatting, web conferencing and live streaming.

Canon says, the auto-focus technology in the cameras enhances the video broadcast experience for people with the smooth motion and crisp details. Also, the cameras will be able to offer high resolution output, even in low-light indoor environments.

Advertising

Advertising

Further, people will be able to record high-quality video files on the memory card in their camera while video conferencing or streaming, by simply pressing the record button on their camera.

A total of 42 EOS interchangeable lens cameras and PowerShot cameras are now compatible with the software, including the newly-launched EOS R5 and EOS R6, Canon said in a statement.

Additionally, 13 video conferencing applications as well as streaming applications including Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Meet, Google Hangouts, Facebook Messenger, Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Discord, Streamlabs, Open Broadcaster Software and Slack, have been tested to work with the software, it added.