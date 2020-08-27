Canon photos can now be transferred to Google Photos directly

Users can transfer original quality photos clicked on compatible Canon DSLRs and point-and-shoot cameras through the latest version of the ‘image.canon’ app, available on both Android and iOS devices.

Photos clicked on Canon devices can now be backed up to Google Photos directly over Wi-Fi, Google said in a statement.

The feature enables uploading photos to the cloud, and eliminates the need to plug the device via adapters or take out the SD card.

Users can transfer original quality photos clicked on compatible Canon DSLRs and point-and-shoot cameras through the latest version of the ‘image.canon’ app, available on both Android and iOS devices.

Canon launched the cloud backup earlier in February and allowed users to transfer photos from the devices to other cloud storages, including Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, Flickr and Google Drive.

Users will also require a Google One membership to use this service. Google One is a subscription-based cloud storage.

Additionally, Google is offering a one-month trial to Canon customers for 100GB storage as well as other premium features like Google expert support and family sharing.