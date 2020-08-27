Canon photos can now be transferred to Google Photos directly

Photos clicked on Canon devices can now be backed up to Google Photos directly over Wi-Fi, Google said in a statement.
The feature enables uploading photos to the cloud, and eliminates the need to plug the device via adapters or take out the SD card.
Users can transfer original quality photos clicked on compatible Canon DSLRs and point-and-shoot cameras through the latest version of the ‘image.canon’ app, available on both Android and iOS devices.
Canon launched the cloud backup earlier in February and allowed users to transfer photos from the devices to other cloud storages, including Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, Flickr and Google Drive.
Users will also require a Google One membership to use this service. Google One is a subscription-based cloud storage.
Additionally, Google is offering a one-month trial to Canon customers for 100GB storage as well as other premium features like Google expert support and family sharing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath