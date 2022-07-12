Canon announces Selphy CP1500 portable printer that can print images instantly | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 12, 2022 13:46 IST

Canon on Tuesday announced the Selphy CP1500, a new wireless compact photo printer for instant printing

The Selphy CP1500 is available in black and white and will retail at ₹ 11,995. The portable printer will be available in stores from September 2022.

The compact printer uses dye-sublimation technology in which the printer heats the ink and compose/deposit it on a surface to form an image. The printer comes with an auto-correction function that adjusts the brightness, saturation, contrast and tones in images. “At the end of the printing process, a special overcoat finish is applied to protect the photo from water, dirt, colour fading, and even fingerprints,” says Canon.

With the upgraded Selphy Photo Layout 3.0 smartphone app, the CP1500 also lets users add patterned overcoats to decorate photos.

Users can personalise the print further by including a QR code, whether it links to a photo album, a video, an online map with the photo location or even a secret message just for the recipient.

The Selphy CP1500 can be connected through Wi-Fi or a USB Type-C cable. Users can print images from their smartphone, camera, or computer or directly insert an SD card or USB flash drive.

For users printing from a mobile device, the upgraded Layout 3.0 smartphone app, supported on iOS, iPadOS, and Android, can now also access camera or smartphone images uploaded onto image.canon, social media, or elsewhere on the cloud, that can be turned into high-quality prints with the CP1500.

Up to eight smartphones can be connected to the Selphy CP1500. Pairing can be done by scanning the QR code within the Selphy Photo Layout app.

Postcard-sized prints (approx. 100 x 148mm) can be made in approximately 41 seconds while card-size prints (54 x 86mm) can be made in just around 23 seconds, claims the company.