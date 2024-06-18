GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cancer screening company teams up with OpenAI to use GPT-4o in new copilot application

Color Health is using OpenAI’s GPT-4o technology to create customised cancer treatment plans for patients, as more companies explore GenAI applications in healthcare

Published - June 18, 2024 02:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The cancer screening company Color Health said it was working with OpenAI [File]

The cancer screening company Color Health said it was working with OpenAI [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The cancer screening company Color Health said it was working with OpenAI in order to use the Microsoft-backed company’s new GPT-4o model in order to operate its new copilot application that aims to create customised cancer treatment plans and fill in gaps.

In a video shared on OpenAI’s webpage, the ChatGPT-maker showed how the copilot could be used to extrapolate patient data and look for any gaps in the tests they had done.

“With OpenAI’s expert guidance, powerful models, and HIPAA-compliant data protection standards, Color was able to focus on deconstructing complex medical decision-making, refining prompts, and designing clinician-in-the-loop workflows to create the initial version of the copilot,” said OpenAI.

The company added that with Color Health’s copilot, healthcare providers were able to find more gaps in patients’ documents and analyse their data in around five minutes, compared to weeks of delays otherwise.

“Through the second half of 2024, Color intends to use the copilot application to provide AI-generated personalized care plans, with physician oversight, for over 200,000 patients,” said OpenAI.

While multiple studies have pointed to the potential of generative AI in analysing medical documents and scans to reduce the burden on doctors, monitoring by a human expert is still crucial as the technology is experimental.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

