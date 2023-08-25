HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Canada to start planning how it will make internet giants pay for news

The Canadian regulator responsible for implementing the country's online news law said it will start setting up a framework for negotiations between news organisations and internet giants this autumn

August 25, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - OTTAWA

Reuters
Canada’s Online News Act has not yet come into effect [File]

Canada’s Online News Act has not yet come into effect [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Canadian regulator responsible for implementing the country's online news law on Thursday said it will start setting up a framework for negotiations between news organisations and internet giants this autumn, with the aim of initiating mandatory bargaining by early 2025.

Canada's Online News Act, part of a global trend to make tech firms like Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook pay for news, became law in June but has not yet come into effect.

Both companies have said the law is unworkable for their businesses, and Meta has already ended news sharing on its platforms. Google also plans to block news from search results in Canada before the law comes into effect.

ALSO READ
Explained | What is Canada’s Online News Act and how it impacts social media users

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has been tasked with finalising rules, and will be the overseeing authority for negotiations between Canadian news publishers and online platforms.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The regulator will hold a public consultation regarding the framework for negotiations in autumn, CRTC said in a statement. It would recruit independent arbitrators next year.

The CRTC said it will publish the framework and code of conduct for the law in the summer of 2024, and mandatory bargaining can begin once eligible news organisations and arbitrators are in place by early 2025.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Canada

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.