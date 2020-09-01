Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War to launch in November

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5; Xbox One and Series X; and on PCs.

Black Ops Cold War is the latest instalment in the legendary Call of Duty series, and the direct sequel to Black Ops. It will be launched on November 13, and will be available on various gaming platforms.

The immersive gameplay will take the players through the depths of the 1980s Cold War as they battle across the globe in places like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, and Soviet KGB headquarters.

During the single-player campaign, players will be armed with 80s weaponry and come face-to-face with historical figures as the volatile geopolitical battle unfolds.

A Black Ops is authorised by President Ronald Reagan upon learning about a Soviet spy ‘Perseus,’ whose actions could shift the balance of the Cold War. The operation, led by CIA officer Russell Adler, will include familiar faces like Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson, as they try to stop an impending global disaster.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War comes with Cross Play, Cross-Progression and Cross-Generation Enabled features. As a result of the new progression journey, shared with Call of Duty: Warzone, inventory items can also be added and used in both titles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5; Xbox One and Series X; and on PCs. Also, the game’s multiplayer reveal is scheduled for September 9.