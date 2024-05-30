‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has confirmed that Game Pass members will get access to ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops ‘ on day one with Xbox Game Pass.

The company will give a sneak peek of what players can expect from the game on June 9 at the ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Direct.

Microsoft has been deliberating whether to include new Call of Duty releases on Game Pass, according to a report by The Verge. Some within the company are concerned this move might undermine the substantial revenue typically generated by Call of Duty sales.

It’s still uncertain whether Microsoft will increase the price of its Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

The company has not yet announced a release date for ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.’ As part of a reveal trailer, Microsoft has announced that ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ will partially be set during the Gulf War of the early 1990s.

The game will feature prominent political figures such as former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush, former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, and former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

