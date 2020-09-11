C++ is now the fastest-growing programming language, report says

C++ declined in popularity after 2003 as other programming languages like Java and Python gained momentum.

After years of negative growth, C++ is now the fastest-growing programming language in terms of popularity.

After falling to its all-time-low score in 2017, C++ ranked fourth among 24 other programming languages in September, according to the TIOBE Programming Community Index.

The community index rated C++ at 7.11%, which is lower than the ratings it gave C, Java or Python. But TIOBE’s change in rating for C++ grew the most among the top 5 programming languages.

The index ratings are based on the number of skilled engineers world-wide, courses and third party vendors. The programme's hits on search engines such as Google, Bing, Yahoo!, Wikipedia, Amazon, YouTube and Baidu are used to calculate the ratings.

C, Java and Python continue to outperform C++ this month, although Java's popularity dropped the most this month as compared with last year, the index noted.

C++ became popular in 2003, but declined later as other languages gained momentum. It started catching up because of the new C++ standard that replaced the older coding mechanism, the TIOBE said.