ADVERTISEMENT

Bug in Apple software affects parental control, allows children to bypass set screen time 

August 04, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Apple acknowledged an ongoing bug that affects its Screen Time feature, a parental control tool on iPhones and iPads that allows children to bypass time limits  

The Hindu Bureau

Apple acknowledged an ongoing bug that affects its Screen Time feature that allows children to bypass screen time limits. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple acknowledged an ongoing bug that affects its Screen Time feature that allows children to bypass screen time limits potentially allowing them to access unsafe content.

The company acknowledged the bug, found to impact iPhones and iPads but did not offer a timeline for the fix, a report from The Wall Street Journal said.

Screen time settings on Apple devices allow parents and guardians to set limits to their children’s use of devices through Family Sharing. Adult members can configure various controls like time spent on categories of apps including games, communication limits, and set “downtime” which only allows access to calls and pre-approved apps.

ALSO READ
Apple tests generative AI tools to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT: Report

Parental control limits are often used to ensure kids do not spend excessive amounts of time on their or their parents’ devices, however, the bug was found to create problems when it came to syncing and enforcing screen time limits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier with the release of iOS 16.5, Apple said it had fixed a bug with Screen Time where settings may have reset or did not sync across all devices, however, the bug was still found affecting devices running the iOS 17 beta.

Apple released the Screen Time tools with the launch of iOS 12, after banning apps that provided similar functionality saying they posed a risk to user’s privacy.

The screen time settings can be found in Apple devices’ settings app and includes settings like “Communication Safety”, and “Content and Privacy restrictions”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US