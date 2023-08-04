HamberMenu
Bug in Apple software affects parental control, allows children to bypass set screen time 

Apple acknowledged an ongoing bug that affects its Screen Time feature, a parental control tool on iPhones and iPads that allows children to bypass time limits  

August 04, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple acknowledged an ongoing bug that affects its Screen Time feature that allows children to bypass screen time limits.

Apple acknowledged an ongoing bug that affects its Screen Time feature that allows children to bypass screen time limits. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple acknowledged an ongoing bug that affects its Screen Time feature that allows children to bypass screen time limits potentially allowing them to access unsafe content.

The company acknowledged the bug, found to impact iPhones and iPads but did not offer a timeline for the fix, a report from The Wall Street Journal said.

Screen time settings on Apple devices allow parents and guardians to set limits to their children’s use of devices through Family Sharing. Adult members can configure various controls like time spent on categories of apps including games, communication limits, and set “downtime” which only allows access to calls and pre-approved apps.

Parental control limits are often used to ensure kids do not spend excessive amounts of time on their or their parents’ devices, however, the bug was found to create problems when it came to syncing and enforcing screen time limits.

Earlier with the release of iOS 16.5, Apple said it had fixed a bug with Screen Time where settings may have reset or did not sync across all devices, however, the bug was still found affecting devices running the iOS 17 beta.

Apple released the Screen Time tools with the launch of iOS 12, after banning apps that provided similar functionality saying they posed a risk to user’s privacy.

The screen time settings can be found in Apple devices’ settings app and includes settings like “Communication Safety”, and “Content and Privacy restrictions”.

