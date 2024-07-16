GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

British regulators to examine Big Tech's digital wallets

British regulators said on Monday they were looking into the soaring use of digital wallets offered by Big Tech firms, including whether there are any competition concerns

Published - July 16, 2024 10:30 am IST - LONDON

Reuters
The Financial Conduct Authority and Payments Systems Regulator is seeking views on the benefits and risks of digital wallets [File]

The Financial Conduct Authority and Payments Systems Regulator is seeking views on the benefits and risks of digital wallets [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

British regulators said on Monday they were looking into the soaring use of digital wallets offered by Big Tech firms, including whether there are any competition, consumer protection or market integrity concerns.

The Financial Conduct Authority and Payments Systems Regulator is seeking views on the benefits and risks, and will assess the impact that digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal, have on competition and choice of payment options at checkout, among other things.

Digital wallets are now likely used by more than half of UK adults and have become "an increasingly important touchpoint" between Big Tech companies and UK consumers, they said in a statement.

"Digital wallets are steadily becoming a go-to payment type and while this presents exciting opportunities, there might be risks too," said David Geale, the PSR's managing director.

Google Wallet introduced in India for non-payment services

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Nikhil Rathi, the FCA's chief executive, said the growth of digital wallets represented a "seismic shift" in how people pay and regulators wanted to maximise the opportunities while "protecting against any risks this technology may present."

Regulators and lawmakers in Europe and the United States have been examining the growing role of Big Tech in financial services.

The U.S. consumer watchdog last year proposed regulating payments and smartphone wallets, prompting criticism from the industry.

The British regulators said their review of digital wallets built on their previous work on contactless mobile payments and on the role of Big Tech firms in financial services.

After considering all feedback, the regulators provide an update on Big Tech and digital wallets by the first quarter of 2025.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / antitrust issue

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.