HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Britain plans new data rules to ease burden of compliance

Britain will try to edit its data protection law this week to make it easier for businesses to comply, while also remaining in sync with the EU

March 08, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 12:30 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
File photo of the EU and UK flags in puzzle form

File photo of the EU and UK flags in puzzle form | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain will make another attempt to reform its data protection law on Wednesday with the objective of easing the compliance burden for businesses while remaining sufficiently in line with the European Union to keep information flowing.

The government said it would bring an updated Data Protection and Digital Information Bill back to parliament after its earlier proposals were paused in September for further consultation with the industry.

ALSO READ
Explained | European Commission bans Tiktok on staff devices

The country's current data rules mirror the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the comprehensive legislation adopted in the bloc in 2016 that protects personal data.

The EU in turn recognises Britain's standards - a process called adequacy - enabling the seamless flow of data to continue.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

However, Britain said it wanted to change its regime to make it simpler for businesses to follow.

It said it also wanted to cut the number of repetitive "cookie" pop-ups that users encounter online, including by giving organisations greater confidence about when they can process personal data without consent.

However, the changes will be limited in scope to ensure that the EU keeps information flowing, the government said, and to protect confidence in the UK's comprehensive data protection standards.

Technology Minister Michelle Donelan said the new system would be “easier to understand, easier to comply with, and take advantage of the many opportunities of post-Brexit Britain.”

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.