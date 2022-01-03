Bridging the learning gap with a Pi

03 January 2022 10:18 IST

A low-cost piece of tech to bolster Information and Communication Technology learning

On December 21, NASA launched into space a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which carried the Dragon 2 spacecraft loaded with various equipment for astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS). The launch marked the 24th cargo mission of billionaire Elon Musk’s rocket company to the ISS for the space agency. Food, equipment to study how detergents work in microgravity, and bioprinters to help probe wound healing in space were part of the consignment.

Nestled among these devices were a pair of computers about the size of a set top box. They aren’t the usual laptops or desktops we use every day. The two single board computers (SBC) don’t have a monitor attached to them.

THE GIST On December 21, NASA launched a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which carried the Dragon 2 spacecraft loaded with various equipment for astronauts on board the ISS. Among the various equipment were SBC computers which are built on single circuit boards, house a microprocessor, memory unit and other features required for a functional computer. They are known as Astro Pi, built by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, in collaboration with the ESA.

The foundation and the space agency aim to attract young people to experiment with computing and run their programmes in space. In seven years, over 50,000 young people from 26 countries have written codes that has run on these specially augmented Raspberry Pi computers.

Raspberry Pis could be an effective tool for learning in schools and colleges in India as is evident by the work of Pune-based Pi Jam Foundation. They provides schools access and training to open-source low-cost tech to foster digital making, problem solving and design thinking skills.

Advertising

Advertising

An SBC is built on a single circuit board, which houses a microprocessor, memory unit, input/output channels, and other features required for a functional computer. The duo part of the Dragon 2 consignment, called Astro Pi, were built by the non-profit Raspberry Pi Foundation, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA).

The mini-computers are equipped with an 8GB RAM, high-quality camera, Google Coral machine learning accelerator, colour and luminosity sensor, and passive infrared sensor. All of these sensors are packed inside a space-ready aluminium case that makes the hardware suitable for running codes on the ISS.

Kindle curiosity

The foundation and the space agency aim to attract young people, under 19 years of age, to experiment with computing and run their programmes in space. Their project has drawn a lot of interest from students, mostly in Europe and Canada. The U.K.-based foundation seeks to bridge the learning gap in computer science education, and create a platform for young learners and tech enthusiasts to write codes and build electronic gadgets and robots. The Astro Pi initiative is one of the few ways to pull talent towards the world of computing.

This is the second time the non-profit has sent its SBCs to the ISS. In 2015, British ESA astronaut Tim Peake took the first two Astro Pis as part of the Principia mission. The ones that reached the ISS recently were upgraded for more advanced computing projects.

In seven years, over 50,000 young people from 26 countries have written codes that has run on these specially augmented Raspberry Pi computers. With the latest hardware students can take sharper, more detailed images from space.

They are also capable of helping teams investigate plant health from space, thanks to the higher-quality optical filter in conjunction with the IR-sensitive camera. Using Google’s Coral machine learning accelerator, learners will be able to develop machine learning models that allow high-speed, real-time processing.

A DIY toolkit

The Raspberry Pi computers aren’t limited to running experiments in space. They have been deployed widely to build robots and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Since its launch in 2012, the mini-computer has grown through four generations and has become an important fixture among Do It Yourself (DIY) tech enthusiasts. The boards range in size with the largest about the size of a deck of cards to the smallest about the size of a stick of chewing gum.

While they don’t look anything like a computer we know, the Pis are a treat for tinkerers, developers, and younger learners. They just have to simply plug the microprocessor to their TV or any other LED display, and run software programmes on the Linux operating system.

The foundation provides a large ecosystem of hardware additions and software support to help coders collaborate with each other and build products together.

The smallest Raspberry Pi in the range can perform simple computing tasks, and versions upward of the Model B, or the middle one in the range, can perform more powerful computing, like controlling electrical signals. That means, a student running experiments with a Model B Pi can run programmes to communicate with an LED light, build smart-home tech and even make guts of a synthesizer.

In the last nine years, the Raspberry Pi has spawned an entire industry of developer boards. Some of them can beat the decade-old Pi on specs, but none could challenge it on the price, which range from $5-55 apiece.

As of December 2020, over 34 million units of Raspberry Pi computers have been shipped, from just 7,00,000 units sold a year after its launch. Roughly, 500K -600K units are sold every month, according to co-founder Eban Upton.

Embedding Pis in curriculum

The Raspberry Pis could be an effective tool for learning in schools and colleges in India as they create an avenue for experiential learning in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education.

Pune-based Pi Jam Foundation is an example of how low-cost tech and experiential learning can bridge the learning gap in young learners. The non-profit provides students in schools access and training to open-source low-cost tech to foster digital making, problem solving and design thinking skills. They use the Raspberry Pi computer to enable students to learn experientially.

They have developed a database of ready-to-use APIs for complex electronic devices that allows young learners to build devices without getting bogged down by the technical details.

Recognising their work, Nasscom Social Innovation Forum (NSIF), a part of Nasscom Foundation, named the Pi Jam Foundation as one of the 10 winners of the 2018 NSIF awards in the education category.

Allowing students to build their own robots, IoTs and to write codes using low-cost bare-bone computers would bridge the learning gap and shift the pedagogy from theory-based to a practical one. India is slowly waking up to the learning gap challenge, but it has a long way to go from here.