ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil's top court says X paid pending fines to wrong bank

Updated - October 05, 2024 09:10 am IST - SAO PAULO

Brazil's Supreme Court said on Friday that lawyers representing social media platform X did not pay pending fines to the proper bank

Reuters

X has been suspended since late August in Brazil, one of its largest and most coveted markets [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil's Supreme Court said on Friday that lawyers representing social media platform X did not pay pending fines to the proper bank, postponing its decision on whether to allow the tech firm to resume services in Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The payment of the fines, which X lawyers argued that the company had paid correctly, is the only outstanding measure demanded by the court in order to authorise X to operate again in Brazil.

X has been suspended since late August in Brazil, one of its largest and most coveted markets, after not complying with court orders related to hate speech moderation and failing to name a legal representative in the country, as required by law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk says X text formatting options, account blocking options to be changed

Earlier on Friday, X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, filed a fresh request to have its services restored in Brazil, saying it had paid all pending fines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In response to the request, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes requested the payment to be transferred to the right bank.

He also determined that once fines are sorted out, Brazil's prosecutor general will give his opinion on the recent requests made by X's legal team in Brazil, which has been seeking to have the platform restored in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Moraes' decision on Friday, X lawyers again asked the court for authorisation to resume operations in Brazil, denying that the company had paid the fines to the wrong account and saying they do not see the need for the prosecutor general to be consulted before the ban is lifted.

After reversing course and following the top court's orders in recent weeks, including blocking some accounts under investigation, the company asked the court on September 26 to allow it to resume service in Brazil.

Moraes, however, ruled at the time that X still needed to pay just over $5 million in pending fines before the suspension was lifted.

On Friday, X's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the company had paid 28.6 million reais ($5.24 million) in fines, according to a document seen by Reuters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US