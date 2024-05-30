Botnet that infected over 19 million IP addresses dismantled; one Chinese national arrested

A botnet that compromised millions of Windows computers worldwide has been dismantled, while alleged mastermind YunHe Wang, 35, was arrested, said the U.S. Department of Justice in an official notice.

The 911 S5 botnet, as it was known, involved over 19 million unique IP addresses with 613,841 such addresses in the U.S. itself.

Wang is “a People’s Republic of China national and St. Kitts and Nevis citizen-by-investment,” said the indictment announcement.

From 2014 until 2022, Wang and his accomplices allegedly spread malware to compromise home computer systems and grow a network consisting of millions of such Windows computers worldwide.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

To monetise this network, Wang reportedly let cybercriminals pay in order to access the infected IP addresses, said the U.S. DOJ’s post.

These cybercriminals then allegedly used the IP addresses they bought in order to carry out more crimes including stalking, financial offences, sending bomb threats, illegal exportation, and distributing child abuse media.

Others could have stolen “billions of dollars” from card providers, lenders, and other financial institutions.

Wang was caught after an international effort involving law enforcement from the United States, Singapore, Thailand, and Germany.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud, substantive computer fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, said the U.S. DOJ.

He could face a maximum penalty of 65 years in prison.

“Working with our international partners, the FBI conducted a joint, sequenced cyber operation to dismantle the 911 S5 Botnet—likely the world’s largest botnet ever. We arrested its administrator, Yunhe Wang, seized infrastructure and assets, and levied sanctions against Wang and his co-conspirators. The 911 S5 Botnet infected computers in nearly 200 countries and facilitated a whole host of computer-enabled crimes, including financial frauds, identity theft, and child exploitation,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.