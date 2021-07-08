BMW unveils futuristic-looking e-scooter for urban mobility

The new BMW CE 04. | Picture by spacial arrangement.

With its electric drive, and innovative connectivity solutions, the new scooter fuses transport and communication functions for effortless mobility in the urban environment.

German luxury automotive firm BMW on Wednesday unveiled its new electric two-wheeler designed for the city. The futuristic-looking electric scooter (e-scooter) opens a new chapter for the firm in the electrically powered urban two-wheel mobility space.

BMW CE 04 has been in the works for some time now. It was originally showcased as a concept vehicle dubbed Motorrad Concept Link in 2017 and later in 2020 as Motorrad Definition CE 04.

“The BMW CE 04 is our new electric star for the city. It combines an e-drive with emotion and motorcycling fun,” BMW AG CEO Oliver Zipse, said in a statement. “Just like the CE 04, all future new BMW Motorrad models for urban mobility will be pure electric.”

With its electric drive, forward-looking design and innovative connectivity solutions, the new scooter fuses transport and communication functions for effortless mobility in the urban environment.

The e-scooter has a maximum output of 31 kW (42 hp), with a top speed of 120 km/h. BMW claims CE 04 can go from 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, delivering instant power for the quick traffic light starts. It has a battery cell capacity of 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh) that provides a range of about 130 km, enabling day-to-day emission-free riding in the city.

The lithium-ion battery charges from zero to full capacity in about four and half hours and with the optional quick charger, the charging time can be further reduced to about 1 hour and 40 minutes, according to BMW. The battery can be charged using the integrated charging device either at a regular household socket, or a public charging station.

The e-scooter features a 10.25” TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation for convenient route planning and extensive connectivity, as well as an actively ventilated mobile phone charging compartment with USB-C charging port.

The Germany-based firm noted that it focused on providing opportunities for the rider to make an individual choice between maximum efficiency and maximum riding fun. So, it offered three riding modes “ECO”, “Rain” and “Road” in the CE 04. In addition, an optional “Dynamic” riding mode can enable the scooter to accelerate at an even swifter pace.

The e-scooter with its future-oriented design is available in different colour schemes and a starting price tag of around $12,000. Riders can also choose from a range of functional, safe and stylish BMW Motorrad accessories as well as equipment for an enhanced experience.