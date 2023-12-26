ADVERTISEMENT

Bluesky posts go public as app logo evolves

December 26, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

The Jack Dorsey-backed social media platform Bluesky has made its posts visible even to people without accounts, as the company updated the app’s logo to a butterfly

The Hindu Bureau

Bluesky’s chief noted that the social media platform was “billionaire-proof” [File] | Photo Credit: https://blueskyweb.xyz/

The Bluesky social media platform backed by former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey made its posts public, so that even people without accounts can track users on the network, shared CEO Jay Graber last week.

The company also updated its logo from a cloud-filled sky to a blue butterfly icon that is reminiscent of Twitter’s blue bird. This idea reportedly came from users who used a butterfly icon to reference they were on Bluesky.

“Like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis, we are starting to open up. Posts on Bluesky have been public from the start through the open protocol, but today we’re making them publicly accessible through the app. We’re unfolding a little bit at a time, and are excited to bring you along on this journey of metamorphosis!” shared Graber in a post on December 21.

The Bluesky chief noted that the social media platform was “billionaire-proof” and that people in the future would be able to build on top of its AT Protocol in order to achieve a decentralised social media experience where data could be moved between various platforms.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meanwhile, Meta’s Threads is also looking to achieve decentralisation as it tests making its posts visible on Mastodon.

Threads and Bluesky both run on separate protocols and are not linked.

While Threads is open to most users and recorded over 100 million sign-ups this year, entry to Bluesky requires an invite code either from the company or existing users on the app, so its user base is far smaller. Many essential features on Bluesky are still being shipped as well.

