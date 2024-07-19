‘Blue Screen of Death’ hits companies dependent on Windows 10 operating system

Companies across various sectors, including airports and airlines, using Microsoft’s Window 10 as operating system were hit by what in technical parlance is being referred to as ‘Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)’ on running an update of the operating system on Friday.

The snag meant that computers running on the said operating system were stuck at the blue ‘recovery’ screen while returning a message that “it looks like Windows didn’t load correctly. If you’d like to restart and try again, choose restart”. The issue was first reported around noon.

“It basically meant that the computers run on Windows 10 got stuck on restarting after the updates. It did affect many companies in Infopark Kochi using Windows 10 as the operating system. Majority of the companies use either Windows 10 or Windows 11 as their operating systems,” said Anish Panthalani, President, Progressive Techies, a collective of IT employees.

Since Windows 10 is basically useer-based operating system, the issue had little impact on the server side. An update to a particular driver caused the problem., he said.

Many companies were trying to bypass the issue through workarounds while some others were in direct contact with Microsoft officials for potential solutions.

At Kochi airport, ten domestic services of Indigo, Spice Jet and Akash Air were delayed owing to the problem. “The airlines shifted to manual check-in mode owing to the problem, which led to delays. It was part of a global outage and it is said that a solution is being worked out,” said airport sources.

