HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blockchain platform Sandbox security breach exposes user data

The security breach in Sandbox, a blockchain-based gaming platform, allowed threat actors to access emails addresses to launch phishing campaign

March 07, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sandbox faced a security breach that allowed threat actors to gain access to email addresses of users.

Sandbox faced a security breach that allowed threat actors to gain access to email addresses of users. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sandbox, a blockchain-based platform, faced a security breach that allowed threat actors to gain access to email addresses of users.

Threat actors used the information to send emails falsely claiming to be from The Sandbox. Emails, titled “The Sandbox Game (PURELAND) Access” included hyperlinks which may have the ability to remotely install malware on a user’s computer, the company said in a blog post.

Malware attached to these emails could then be used to access personal information and compromise the security on targeted systems.

ALSO READ
Virtual therapy app BetterHelp banned from sharing health data with Facebook and Snapchat for advertising

While the breach was limited to the computer of one employee, and occurred through a malware application, the company said it has contacted known recipients of the email informing them about the unauthorised message.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

However, since threat actors have a list of Sandbox users’ emails, the company has advised users to implement two-factor-authentication on their accounts and avoid clicking on hyperlinks in emails they suspect to be illegitimate.

The Sandbox is a blockchain based open world multiplayer gaming platform with over 350,000 active monthly users. The platform describes itself as a “community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain”.

ALSO READ
Android role-playing game Guidus leaks data of 100,000 users: Report 

The Sandbox game’s metaverse allows players to monetise their offerings by creating pixel art and NFTs which can be sold on The Sandbox NFT Marketplace or OpenSea. Users can also trade native “SAND” tokens on Binance and Coinbase.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / cyber crime / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.