Blinkit partners with Decathlon for sports goods deliveries in 10 minutes

Blinkit is partnering with Decathlon and has added the sports equipment company’s products to its range of goods and groceries that can be delivered within 10 minutes to buyers.

“Decathlon is now available on Blinkit! Customers can now get sports and gym equipments, winter essentials, yoga needs, travel bags and apparel for men and women — all delivered in 10 minutes! Coolest part is that we’ve launched Decathlon products in all the cities we deliver in. Customers from cities like Bareilly, Roorkee, Bhopal and more can also enjoy this convenience,” posted Blinkit co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa on X on November 20.

Blinkit has been diversifying the range of products that users can add to their baskets, as opposed to restricting itself to just grocery items or perishable goods.

During the Diwali season, Blinkit announced the delivery of select gold and silver coins to buyers within 10 minutes. However, a user’s X post claiming they were scammed went viral, while others alleged their gold coins did not arrive in acceptable condition.

Blinkit rival Zepto already partnered with Decathlon and has some products on offer, such as towels, weights, and resistance bands.