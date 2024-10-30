GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Blinkit gold buyer claims scam; posts detailed message on X

As Blinkit promised 10-minute deliveries of gold and silver coins, a user on X claimed he had been scammed with a smaller gold coin than what he paid for

Published - October 30, 2024 02:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Blinkit had promised gold and silver coin deliveries in a matter of minutes [File]

Blinkit had promised gold and silver coin deliveries in a matter of minutes [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An X user claimed Blinkit’s online gold purchase scheme is a scam after he was given the wrong product. The user ordered a gold coin from Blinkit as part of the quick commerce company’s 10-minute delivery for gold/silver coins during the Diwali festival season.

The social media user who posted under the X username ‘Mohit Jain’ on October 29 claimed that he ordered a 1 gram gold coin and a 1 gram silver coin, paying upfront. He was allegedly not at home to receive the order, which his brother instead took.

After seeing the delivered product, Jain claimed he received a much lighter gold coin with a different design.

“I got 0.5gm Malabar gold coin (rose design). What I ordered was 1 gm Mata lakshmi gold coin,” said the X user, adding that after 20 minutes, Blinkit’s return window had closed and he was unable to proceed despite having CCTV footage for proof.

As Amazon Freedom Sale 2024 approaches, be wary of delivery scams

Jain also complained that Blinkit’s customer service was “pathetic,” as he had to chat with AI bots.

However, he later added another post confirming that the situation was resolved and he received a refund.

The incident is unverified but the user posted his alleged communication with the company, his order summary, and the item he received.

Blinkit announced it was offering 10-minute deliveries of 10 gram silver coins and 1 gram/0.5 gram gold coins from brands such as Malabar, Joyalukkas, and MMTC.

As Blinkit co-founder Albinder Dhindsa shared a photo of his own coins as part of a Dhanteras shopping spree, several users on X claimed in separate posts that the coin’s purity certificate did not appear valid, or that the coins were not delivered in good condition.

technology (general) / internet / business (general) / India

