BlackBerry expands global cybersecurity software development in India

July 13, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

BlackBerry announced the expansion of its global software capability in India with cybersecurity hubs in Bengaluru and Noida.

The cybersecurity hubs are aimed at adding local expertise to BlackBerry’s global software and services team and helping to stop cyberattacks with Cylance AI.

Cylance AI is BlackBerry’s next-gen cybersecurity software. Now in its seventh generation boasts the industry’s largest malware database, trained on billions of diverse threat data sets over several years of real-world operation, the company said in a press release.

The regional expansion plans to augment BlackBerry’s existing software and services teams based in Canada, the United States and Europe. It also aims to enhance regional access to the company’s cybersecurity software and services, which in addition to Cylance AI, includes 24x7 cyber threat monitoring and mitigation, endpoint management to help protect and enable the digital workplace, and threat researchers providing real-time intelligence.

Since January 2023, BlackBerry’s Global Threat Intelligence has consistently shown that India is among the world’s top ten countries most targeted by cyber attackers, along with Australia, Japan, and Singapore.

“BlackBerry handles the world’s most advanced and complex threats and protects customers around the clock, so we understand the critical role of AI in both closing the cyber-skills gap and in staying ahead of cyber threat actors. By expanding BlackBerry’s global software and services footprint to India, we will enhance support for our customers and partners in APAC and Japan, while nurturing the next generation of cyber-defenders who want to upskill in AI and Machine Learning.”Shishir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, BlackBerry Cybersecurity said.