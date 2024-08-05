Bitcoin tumbles below $60,000; top crypto almost 20% off from March high

Bitcoin fell on Sunday, continuing a selloff in the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation. The cryptocurrency was recently down around 5.1% at $59,357 after falling the previous day.

Crypto markets have gotten a boost this year after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved an exchange-traded fund to track the spot price of Bitcoin and Ether.

More recently, however, Bitcoin has fallen alongside other assets including global equities in a broad selloff. The cryptocurrency is off nearly 20% from its March 2024 high.

