Bitcoin tumbles below $60,000; top crypto almost 20% off from March high

Bitcoin fell on Sunday, continuing a selloff in the world's largest cryptocurrency

Published - August 05, 2024 10:30 am IST

Reuters
The cryptocurrency is off nearly 20% from its March 2024 high [File]

The cryptocurrency is off nearly 20% from its March 2024 high [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bitcoin fell on Sunday, continuing a selloff in the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation. The cryptocurrency was recently down around 5.1% at $59,357 after falling the previous day.

WazirX crypto exchange halts deposits and withdrawals after $230 million hack; reported incident to Indian regulators

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Crypto markets have gotten a boost this year after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved an exchange-traded fund to track the spot price of Bitcoin and Ether.

More recently, however, Bitcoin has fallen alongside other assets including global equities in a broad selloff. The cryptocurrency is off nearly 20% from its March 2024 high.

