GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bitcoin leaps to record high as traders lean towards Trump victory

Bitcoin surged to a record high in Asian trade as investors leaned towards Donald Trump becoming president once more

Published - November 06, 2024 10:44 am IST - SINGAPORE

Reuters
The world’s biggest cryptocurrency rose 7% to $75,060, topping March’s peak [File]

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency rose 7% to $75,060, topping March’s peak [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bitcoin surged to a record high in Asian trade as investors leaned towards Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency rose 7% to $75,060, topping March's peak, with the prospect of Trump's return to the White House seen ushering in a softer line on cryptocurrency regulation.

Republican Trump won 15 states while Democrat Kamala Harris captured seven states and Washington, D.C., Edison Research projected, and though the race remained too early to call financial markets began moving in the Asia session to price a victory for the former president.

As Bitcoin nears all-time high, WazirX investors are in pain over their locked crypto funds

Matthew Dibb, chief investment officer at cryptocurrency asset manager Astronaut Capital, said markets expected a change in attitude at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to remove a choke point for crypto innovation and speculation.

"(A) Democrat win would have felt like a short term nail in the coffin," he said. "Probably not the case long term but the market is placing high importance on it."

Smaller cryptocurrency Ether also jumped 7.5% but at $2,593 remained well below its 2021 high of $4,867.

Published - November 06, 2024 10:44 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / cryptocurrency / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.