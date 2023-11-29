ADVERTISEMENT

Bitcoin Group: taking steps against money-laundering, terrorist financing

November 29, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - BERLIN

Germany’s Bitcoin Group said it was taking mesaures to improve its internal control system to remedy shortcomings on money-laundering and terrorist financing

Reuters

Germany’s Bitcoin Group said on Wednesday it was taking measures to improve its internal control system. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Germany's Bitcoin Group said on Wednesday it was taking measures to improve its internal control system, after the financial regulator BaFin ordered its subsidiary futurum bank to remedy shortcomings on money-laundering and terrorist financing.

"The Bitcoin Group expressly points out that there are currently no indications of violations of money laundering and terrorist financing laws within the Group," the company said in a statement.

The company said it had already taken measures in the current financial year to meet regulatory requirements and that it aimed "to remedy the identified deficiencies in a timely manner".

ALSO READ
Israel orders Hamas-linked crypto wallets to be frozen: Report

On Tuesday, BaFin identified "severe deficits" at futurum bank involving its internal security measures, its fulfillment of due diligence obligations and its system for reporting suspicious activity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"We are actively working with BaFin to quickly address the criticized weaknesses in our internal processes, which have not kept pace with the company's growth in recent years," Bitcoin Group Chief Executive Marco Bodewein said in the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US