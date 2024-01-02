ADVERTISEMENT

Bitcoin climbs above $45,000 for first time since April 2022

January 02, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - SINGAPORE

Bitcoin touched a 21-month peak, gaining 154% last year in the strongest performance since 2020

Reuters

 Bitcoin rose above $45,000 for the first time since April 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bitcoin rose above $45,000 on Tuesday for the first time since April 2022 as the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency started 2024 with a bang buoyed by optimism around possible approval of exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds.

Bitcoin touched a 21-month peak of $45,488, having gained 154% last year in the strongest performance since 2020. It was last up 2.6% at $45,344 but remains far off the record high of $69,000 it touched in November 2021.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, was 1% higher at $2,376 on Tuesday.

Investor focus has been squarely on whether the U.S. securities regulator will soon approve a spot bitcoin ETF, which would throw open the bitcoin market to millions more investors.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected multiple applications to launch spot bitcoin ETFs in recent years, arguing that the cryptocurrency market is vulnerable to manipulation.

In recent months, however, there have been increasing signs that regulators are prepared to sign off on at least some of the 13 proposed spot bitcoin ETFs, with expectations that the decision will likely come in early January.

Rising bets that major central banks will cut interest rates this year has also been a boon for cryptocurrencies, helping shake off the gloom that had settled over crypto markets following the collapse of FTX and other crypto-business failures in 2022.

"The crypto market is set to experience notable growth this year, with key influencing factors being the influx of investment funds from spot ETFs, Bitcoin halving, and a more accommodative monetary policy both in the United States and worldwide," said Jupiter Zheng, partner of liquid funds at HashKey Capital.

