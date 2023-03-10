Bing crosses 100 million daily active users a month after new launch, says Microsoft

March 10, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Around a month after the release of Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing and Edge, the company announced on Wednesday that it had over one million Bing preview users and that it had also crossed 100 million daily active Bing users.

In a blog post, Microsoft noted that out of the Bing preview users, roughly one third was new to Bing while engagement was on the rise. New content was also being generated with the help of the search engine, according to the post.

Around one third of daily preview users were also using the AI-powered Chat feature on a daily basis, with an average of three chats per session. There have been over 45 million total chats since the preview launched, according to Microsoft.

“We are also pleased to see the new Bing start to be used on mobile phones given the release of our new Bing Mobile app. On the small screen, Answers and Chat, now with voice input, are much more helpful, and have led to a 6X increase in the daily active users from pre-launch levels,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft.

However, the news comes after reports of the Bing chatbot “hallucinating” or generating unexpected answers such as reportedly claiming that it spied on employees through webcams, and lashing out emotionally against those making search queries.

In response, Microsoft set down a limit on the number of chats users could initiate while it worked on improvements, though the company increased these numbers towards the end of February.