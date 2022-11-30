Binance buys Japanese crypto exchange Sakura

November 30, 2022 04:36 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Tokyo

Binance has been in the spotlight since the dramatic collapse of rival platform FTX this month.

AFP

A file photo of the Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies placed on a keyboard | Photo Credit: Reuters

The world's largest cryptocurrency platform Binance on Wednesday announced its first licence in East Asia with the acquisition of Japan's officially regulated Sakura Exchange BitCoin.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Binance has been in the spotlight since the dramatic collapse of rival platform FTX this month.

Changpeng Zhao, the Chinese-Canadian head of Binance, pledged last week to release an audit into his firm while rejecting claims he sparked the demise of FTX.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The terms of Binance's 100% purchase of the Tokyo-based Sakura Exchange BitCoin were not disclosed in a joint statement on Wednesday.

But Binance said it "aims to support a responsible global environment for cryptocurrencies" by offering Japanese-regulated services.

ALSO READ
Data | Over 73% crypto currency users lost money, smaller investors most affected

"The Japanese market will play a key role in the future of cryptocurrency adoption," Takeshi Chino, general manager of Binance Japan, said in a statement.

"We will actively work with regulators to develop our combined exchange in a compliant way for local users."

Japan has worked to strengthen its regulation of virtual currencies following the collapse of the Tokyo-based MtGox Bitcoin exchange in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US