Big tech Silicon Valley firms slam Trump’s new visa rules

President Trump on Monday signed an order to temporarily ban new immigrants to gain employment-based visas in the US.

The order is set to take effect on Thursday, and will impact high-skilled and semi-skilled workers seeking employment in the US. Software and technology firms take onboard H-1B and L-1 visa holders for jobs in the US.

Trump’s temporary ban order has been slammed by leading tech firms in Silicon Valley.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft President Brad Smith have expressed their disappointment over the move on Twitter.

“Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream,” Tim Cook said on Twitter.

“There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation.”

Google’s Pichai said that immigrants have contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and added he was disappointed by Trump’s order.

Microsoft’s President Brad Smith said it is not the time to remove the US from world’s talent or create uncertainty and anxiety.

“Immigrants play a vital role at our company and support our country’s critical infrastructure. They are contributing to this country at a time when we need them most,” Smith added in a tweet that was shared by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

The new visa restrictions will last through the end of the year. And given the pandemic and its impact on limited travel between countries, it is unclear how much big an impact the ban will have on tech company.

Trump’s administration claims that the move will safeguard jobs for unemployed US citizens as the country’s joblessness soars.