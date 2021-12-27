Big moves in ‘Big Tech’

A review of the challenges tech giants faced this year and the success they had in a world still reeling under the effects of a devastating pandemic

For the Big Tech companies – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Twitter, 2021 was another eventful year as each one of them navigated through various challenges, while bringing out new products and services for the consumers. They grew in the process — some more than others.

As the tech giants propelled to lead their domains, from social media, e-commerce, Internet search to software and hardware, they had run-ins with lawmakers and critics, compelling some of them to make changes.

THE GIST Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Twitter made big strides in a world still mostly confined to the virtual space. But along with success, they also faced much regulatory scrutiny and public backlash for their financial acquisitions and monopolistic policies.

Apple and Google, have been under the scanner for collecting a 15% to 30% service fee for in-app purchases. On this front, Microsoft scored big by allowing app developers to bring their own or a third-party commerce platform in their apps, enabling them to keep 100% of their revenue.

Antitrust regulators started to look more closely at the deals made by Big Tech firms with Microsoft and Amazon bearing the brunt. Facebook and Apple came under much public outrage with Frances Haugen’s revelations of Facebook’s internal policies and Apple’s new on-device machine learning technology to detect child sexual abuse material, which was accused of compromising user privacy.

Money matters

These six companies have a collective market value of over $10 trillion. They are led by Apple, which is inching close to $3 trillion, followed by Microsoft, which surpassed the $2 trillion market cap this year and even eclipsed the iPhone-maker to briefly become the world’s most valuable company.

Apple and Alphabet’s Google both control their mobile app stores and have been under the scanner for collecting a 15% to 30% service fee for in-app purchases. This year, the duo had to make changes to their policies. Apple, whose app store forms the core of its over $50 billion services segment, will let certain ‘reader’ apps to add links to facilitate outside payments in Japan. It also agreed to allow app developers to share information with users about payment methods outside of their iOS app, due to a lawsuit in the U.S. South Korea approved a bill, preventing Apple and Google from requiring developers to use their in-app payment systems. A few months later, Google announced the reduction of the service fee in its app store by half to 15%, amid mounting pressure from regulators.

While Apple and Google came under fire, Microsoft decided to allow Epic Games and Amazon to integrate their storefronts into its app store. Earlier this year, it also said app developers will have an option to bring their own or a third-party commerce platform in their apps, enabling them to keep 100% of their revenue.

Apple’s ‘walled garden’ faced an ‘Epic’ attack this year. The first phase of Apple’s legal battle with Epic Games concluded when U.S. Federal Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered the California-based firm to allow buttons to outside payment methods, bypassing its in-app payments system. Subsequently, both parties decided to pursue the appeals channel, with Apple’s request to pause the order being granted.

As antitrust regulators plan to look more closely into the smaller deals made by the Big Tech firms, the bigger deals are expected to spark antitrust scrutiny. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft’s second-largest purchase of AI speech firm Nuance for $19.7 billion came under the regulatory radar. The deal was looked into by the EU’s antitrust regulator and later cleared.

Another deal that has interested regulators is Amazon’s second-largest acquisition of Hollywood’s MGM studios for $8.5 billion. This is being probed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The online behemoth was challenged on another front also: workers of the second-largest employer in the U.S. organised the biggest unionisation push in Amazon’s history. It was organised in Bessemer, Alabama, with its organisers promising better working conditions and pay. The unionisation effort, which witnessed zealous campaigns from both flanks, needed a majority vote to go through, but failed.

Protecting children

Social media giant Facebook, which rebranded itself as Meta, with a focus to bring the metaverse to life, is under scrutiny for endorsing Instagram to children and young adults despite possible harms. Researchers at Instagram found that the app was harming many teenage girls, leading to mental health and body image problems, the Wall Street Journal had reported. It cited internal company documents leaked by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who accused the world’s largest social media platform of choosing “profit over safety”. After the report, the Menlo Park-based firm said it was pausing its plans for a version of Instagram for kids.

Moving to Cupertino, California, Apple revealed its plans to use on-device machine learning technology to detect child sexual abuse material on the Messages app, without decrypting people’s messages. The feature which was appreciated by child protection groups, however, raised concern among some researchers that it could be exploited by governments to monitor their citizens. Apple, however, clarified that it will not accede to any government’s request to expand the feature, but still received backlash from its employees on the plan.

Leadership changes

Amazon.com was started as an Internet bookseller more than 27 years ago. The world’s largest online retailer announced in February that its founder and long-time CEO Jeff Bezos would step aside and assume the role of executive chairman. He was succeeded by Andy Jassy, who headed the firm’s fast-growing cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, which generates a large chunk of the company’s profit. Jassy has an MBA from the Harvard Business School and joined Amazon in 1997. Bezos, who also founded an aerospace company, Blue Origin, flew to space on the company’s first human flight in July, after handing over the reins of the $1.7 trillion behemoth to Jassy.

On November 29, with just a month to go before 2021 ends, Twitter’s co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey stepped aside. Dorsey started Twitter by sending a simple tweet that said “just setting up my twttr,” over 15 years ago. He will stay on the board until his term expires in 2022. The company’s CTO Parag Agrawal was promoted as the new chief executive. Agrawal, who studied at Stanford and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, joined Twitter as a software engineer and has been with the company for more than a decade.