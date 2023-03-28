ADVERTISEMENT

BenQ launches PD UA series monitors for designers in India 

March 28, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

The new BenQ PD UA series monitors for professionals come with 4K resolution along with 99% sRGB

The Hindu Bureau

BenQ its PD UA series monitors aimed at designers in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BenQ on Tuesday launched its PD UA series monitors in India. Aimed at designers, the PD Ergo Arm Designer is a 4K (3840x2160) IPS monitor with 99% sRGB & Rec 709 and 95% P3.

The monitor comes with a new Ergo Arm that supports swivel, height adjustment, pivoting, tilting, and cable management. The new monitors come with 90W power delivery through Type-C connectivity.

Additionally, the monitors are Calman Verified, Pantone & Skintone validated which the company claims to allow them to have exceptional photo and video colour quality while editing and innovative features to enhance the user experience. With USB-C connectivity, users can enjoy seamless data transfer and device charging.

The monitors also come equipped with Eye-care technology, reducing eye strain during extended use.

“Catering to the evolving demands of creative professionals, the BenQ PD UA Series monitors have been designed to offer unparalleled colour accuracy and image quality. With advanced features such as KVM Switch, Dual View, PIB/PBP, CAD/CAM & Animation mode, these monitors are the ultimate choice for professionals who demand the best quality and performance”, said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ South Asia.

The BenQ PD UA series monitors are priced between ₹65,000 - ₹79,990.

