GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru-based Namma Yatri raises $11 million from Google, others

Namma Yatri is operational in more than half a dozen Indian cities including Hyderabad and claims to have completed over 46 million rides since its launch in 2022

Updated - July 16, 2024 04:02 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 04:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru-based ride booking app Namma Yatri has raised $11 million in funding from Google. 

FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru-based ride booking app Namma Yatri has raised $11 million in funding from Google.  | Photo Credit: THG

Bengaluru-based ride booking app Namma Yatri has raised $11 million in its Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures and Antler with participation from Google. The parent company, Moving Tech said it will be using the funds in its research and to boost driver earnings. 

The app works on top of Open Network for Digital Commerce or ONDC, an interoperable scheme backed by the Indian government. The app has become fairly popular in Bengaluru by slowly snagging market share from Uber and Ola with a no-commission model. However, the app collects a small monthly fee from its drivers as subscription fee. 

Bengaluru’s autorickshaw union launches new ‘Nagara Metered Auto’ site, offering meter fare rides

In April this year, the company launched its cab services in Bengaluru. 

Namma Yatri is operational in more than half a dozen Indian cities including Hyderabad and claims to have completed over 46 million rides since its launch in 2022. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The startup was incubated by Juspay, a financial services startup backed by Softbank. Juspay spun Namma Yatri into a separate entity Moving Tech in April this year. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.