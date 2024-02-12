February 12, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Bengaluru

Researchers at Bengaluru-based Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) have developed a battery that can transform glass windows into affordable energy storing devices. They have successfully engineered an affordable and high-performance aqueous transparent battery with colour modulation capabilities that can be used in smart windows.

According to the Department of Science and Technology, “Such windows remain transparent in a fully charged state during the day time, thus allowing sunlight into the room while simultaneously functioning as an energy storage system. During the night, the stored energy can power electronic devices within the room, and the electro-chromic battery transitions to a dark blue state, ensuring privacy.”

The transparent battery features a distinctive design employing aluminium-ion battery technology.

The design integrates a cathode material composed of thickness-optimized (170 nm) electro-chromic tungsten oxide (WO3) and aluminium as the anode, showcasing the charging and discharging process through visible transitions.

Dr. Ashutosh Kumar Singh, the lead scientist, said that these transparent energy storage device technologies hold significant potential for integration into smart window applications, offering energy storage capabilities with adaptive transparency.

“The use of aqueous electrolytes contributes to their cost-effectiveness, high performance, and elevated safety levels, making them well-suited for use in smart windows and energy storage applications within modern infrastructures. Its commercialisation would require minimal investment. We can engage with potential smart glass manufacturers for collaborative efforts,” Dr. Singh said.

Their work had been recently published in the journal ACS Applied Energy Materials.