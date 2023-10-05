ADVERTISEMENT

Belgium's intelligence service monitors Alibaba hub in Europe over 'espionage' concerns

October 05, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

Belgium’s intelligence service is monitoring Alibaba Group Holding’s main logistics hub in Europe over concerns of potential espionag

Reuters

Belgium is monitoring Alibaba Group Holding’s main logistics hib in Europe over concerns of potential espionage. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Belgium's intelligence service has been monitoring Alibaba Group Holding's main logistics hub in Europe over concerns of potential espionage, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

Referring to the company's logistics arm at the cargo airport in the city of Liege, the security service said they were working to detect "possible espionage or interference activities" by Chinese entities including Alibaba, the Financial times said.

Alibaba signed an agreement with the Belgium government in 2018 to launch an e-commerce trade hub - run by its logistics arm Cainiao - that would include investments in logistics infrastructure.

The Belgian State Security Service (VSSE) told FT the presence of Alibaba "constitutes a point of attention for the VSSE" because of legislation forcing Chinese companies to share their data with Chinese authorities and intelligence services.

Alibaba denies any wrongdoing, the report added. Alibaba and VSSE did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

