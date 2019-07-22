This Bengaluru-based startup tries to establish gender equity in workplaces

India has a lower share of women’s contribution to GDP at 17%, compared to the global average of 37%. Sexual harassment also continues unabated, despite the presence of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committees in many organisations. That said, Pride Month may be over but the fight for equality in all spaces continue.

A Bengaluru-based startup, Engendered, is hoping to further that. It proposes to attain gender equality through data intelligence and behaviour change. It equips companies to tackle workplace biases and, in the long term, plans to make a business case for gender inclusion. “We will be certifying companies for their gender inclusion and help them in preparing a roadmap for improvement,” says Prajakta Kuwalekar, the founder and chief evangelist.

Back story

To begin with, it has floated an employee rights platform where former and current employees can evaluate a company’s culture by taking a simple quiz. A ‘perception score’ can be attained through this method, and a ‘facts score’ based on the available public data.

“In case a company has any discrepancies between the two scores, Engendered will help bridge the gap. While we will draw a roadmap for them, we will also put them in touch with existing solution providers that can help them bring change. Meanwhile, people who are interested in joining these companies can see these scores on our website to make a better decision,” she said.

Engendered also proposes to provide women comprehensive data about companies to help them make better career decisions. Speaking about the paucity of open data, Ipshita Sen, co-founder and COO, says, “In the next phase, we hope to provide information like the management team’s composition, facilities like flexible work timing, paternity leave and even past records of any sexual harassment cases.”

Ipshita Sen and Prajakta Kuwalekar from Engendered presenting to the jury their inclusion platform during the final demo of empoWer program at Bombay Stock Exchange.

International presence

Started in April 2018, it has already received international recognition. It was selected as among the 15 members for empoWer, Zone Startups India’s flagship initiative for women entrepreneurs. Apart from receiving ₹5,00,000 as equity-free seed fund, it was invited by the Quebec government for a two-week-long market access trip to Quebec and Canada. They also organised B2B, B2G and ecosystem meetings for it in Montreal.

The trip revealed that there is more demand for Engendered’s platform in Canada. “The unemployment rate there is only around 3% and companies there are vying to hire women. The cost of employee acquisition is also high. They are open to experimenting to keep a diverse workforce in their organisation,” said Kuwalekar.

They are running a pilot project with Canadian companies and will also be launching their certification and employee rights platform in Canada.

Going forward, Engendered is hoping to expand to tier II and tier III cities like Pune and Ahmedabad. “This is where businesses are evolving and the employees are increasingly becoming aware of their rights,” said Sen. Engendered also proposes to gradually move into the gig economy sector. “We plan to do exploratory impact work from the profit we make from MNCs. We can then work for the women from the low socio-economic backgrounds,” Kuwalekar said.