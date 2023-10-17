HamberMenu
Baidu unveils new version of Ernie, claims on par with GPT-4

The new Ernie was seen creating advertising posters and videos, doing basic maths and writing a martial arts-based novel in real-time.

October 17, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Baidu has unveiled the latest version of its large language model called Ernie 4.0. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Baidu has unveiled the latest version of its large language model called Ernie 4.0. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chinese tech giant Baidu has unveiled the latest version of its large language model called Ernie 4.0, while claiming that its capabilities were as good as the benchmark AI model, OpenAI’s GPT-4.

CEO and co-founder, Robin Li Yanhong presented a demo of the bot at the Baidu World 2023 conference in Beijing to showcase its improved features. The new Ernie was seen creating advertising posters and videos, doing basic maths and writing a martial arts-based novel in real-time.

“Ernie Bot has completed a series of significant updates in its abilities of understanding, prompting, reasoning and memorising,” Li said. “It’s generalised abilities are by no means inferior compared to GPT-4.”

An analyst from consultancy firm IDC, Lu Yanxia spoke to Reuters saying the launch was underwhelming and lacked major highlights compared to the previous one.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“We should see significant improvements once Ernie 4.0 is used hands-on, but concrete upgrades aren’t immediately clear,” Lu stated. Baidu also announced that it would integrate generative AI across all its products, including Baidu Drive and Baidu Maps.

China's Baidu says its new AI beat ChatGPT on some metrics

Li demonstrated how Baidu Maps now allows users to perform functions with natural language queries on Ernie.

Despite the search company’s claims, investors were unimpressed. Baidu’s shares fell by 1.32% post the event.

In March, the company had launched the earlier version of ErnieBot but the pre-recorded demos disappointed analysts.

Baidu is leading the charge for China at the AI race which has been hot since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year. Data from brokerage firm CLSA stated that China has built at least 130 large language models, around 40% of the global numbers, and is second to the United States which has 50%.

