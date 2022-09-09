AXL’s X-Fit M57 review: Neither here nor there

AXL’s M57 smartwatch | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Looking for a gadget on an ecommerce website can sometimes leave you as confused as poring over the ‘what to watch’ menu on OTT platforms. You are likely to get lost unless you know exactly what you want. Given the buffet of options to choose from and the fact that most of what you see on the landing page are dictated by algorithms, it is most likely that you will not even go to the second page and settle for what’s popular among customers.

On an OTT platform, unless someone recommends an unpopular, non-mainstream content deeming it a “hidden treasure”, you are most likely to miss it, unless, of course, there is considerable interest over that particular work. It’s the same case with gadgets. Hopefully this analogy should help you figure out if AXL’s X-Fit M57 smartwatch is worth checking out. For one, the smartwatch doesn’t even get listed in the first 10 pages of Amazon or Flipkart. But that is not the problem. The chances of you showing remote interest in a relatively unknown brand depends entirely on you.

Let us, for instance, say I’m not interested in expensive smartwatches offered by Apple and Samsung. A few of my options are already gone now, when you put a cap on the price. But, this is where it gets tricky. Most of the brands manufacturing smartwatches target the budgeted category, where the prices range anywhere from a good ₹3,000 and go upto ₹6,000-₹7,000. This is where AXL’s M57 struggles to find elbow room in the now-crowded segment, where it gets slam dunk by competitors such as boAt, Fire-Boltt, Noise, huami and realme to mention a few.

My argument is simple: if I were to buy an M57 today, it needs to have an attractive design and compelling features for me to opt for this device over the rest. Unfortunately, that is the problem. Why should I get this device that neither attracts me with features nor thrives to give a satisfying user experience, when there are quite a few options available at the same price point?

M57 comes with multi-sports modes | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to a press release, the initial launch price of the M57 was ₹3,599, which has now been cut down to ₹2,599. To start off with, the smartwatch comes in a round dial design with a rubber strap. If anything, it feels comfortable on your wrist. I’ll give them that. Other than that, everything about this device feels tacky, especially the user-interface which is vital for any smartwatch. It comes with a 1.28 HD screen with 240 pixels but the screen is just not bright enough during the daytime.

Like every other smartwatch, the M57 comes with multi-sports modes for running, cycling, climbing, basketball, yoga and fitness. It also supports heart rate and SpO2 monitor among other things. These features work just about fine. But I’m not buying a smartwatch to track my health. For that, I might as well get a fitbit. AXL has a decent battery life, which comes up to 10 days.

But the annoying part of M57 is the bluetooth. It took me a long time to figure out the basic bluetooth operations on this device. In order to pair your device with the phone, you need to download a third-party app called FitPro, which also keeps track of your health. A smartwatch’s purpose is to smoothen things and not complicate. Yet, that is what M57 does. Even for a basic function — like calling a friend — you need to feed this data onto FitPro under ‘frequent contacts’, so that it gets stored on the smartwatch. This is the same case with other features, such as accessing messages or playing music. All of which makes the user experience frustrating.

The M57 smartwatch isn’t for you, to simply put. There are tons of options available with better value for money offering a smooth sailing experience. But if you have decided to burn a hole in your hard-earned money, then go for it.

Priced at ₹ 2,599, X-Fit M57 is available on AXL’s website and on Amazon and Flipkart.