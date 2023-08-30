HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Axis Communications opens experience centre, new office in Bengaluru

Among the offerings at the centre are advanced surveillance systems encompassing features such as audio analytics, intrusion detection, automated access control systems, as well as data analysis tools that provide insights for better decision-making

August 30, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Boudewijn Pesch, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Ray Mauritsson, CEO, Axis Communications AB, Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India and SAARC, and Carl Malmqvist, Regional Director, South Asia Pacific at the inauguration of the Axis Experience Centre in Bengaluru.

Boudewijn Pesch, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Ray Mauritsson, CEO, Axis Communications AB, Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India and SAARC, and Carl Malmqvist, Regional Director, South Asia Pacific at the inauguration of the Axis Experience Centre in Bengaluru.

Axis Communications, a leading player in the video surveillance segment, announced on August 28 the opening of an experience centre and a new office in Bengaluru. The Axis Experience Centre, the company’s first in India, enables an immersive first-hand experience of future-ready technologies with physical product showcases and interactive demonstrations.

Among the offerings at the centre are advanced surveillance systems encompassing features such as audio analytics, intrusion detection, automated access control systems, as well as data analysis tools that provide insights for better decision-making.

Ray Mauritsson, CEO, Axis Communications, said, “Sixteen years ago, we opened the doors to our first office in India. Opening an Axis Experience Centre in addition to our new office is a long-term investment and commitment, which will help us serve our customers in this region even better going forward.”

Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India and SAARC, said, “An experience centre in a major business hub like Bengaluru will enable us to engage our stakeholders more effectively across India. We are eager to collaborate closely with reliable partners to construct intelligent, secure, sustainable, and efficient businesses of tomorrow.”

Sweden-headquartered Axis, which was founded in 1984, has around 4,000 employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions.

Related Topics

networking / technology (general) / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.